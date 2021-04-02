COVID-19 claims 2 more patients, infects 256 others

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 2 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,506 and 256 new cases emerged when 9,050 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday. He added that 2 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,506 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 9,050 samples were tested which detected 256 cases that constituted 2.8 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,316,228 tests have been conducted against which 266,172 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.4 percent or 256,479 patients have recovered, including 95 overnight.

The CM said that currently 5,187 patients were under treatment, of them 4,897 were in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 282 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 258 patients was stated to be critical, including 33 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 256 new cases, 99 have been detected from Karachi. While district-wise statistics are as follows, East Karachi 49, Hyderabad 32, South Karachi 25, Badin & Mirpurkhas 11 each, Korangi, Dadu & Sanghar 11 each, Malir & Tando Allahyar 7 each, Jamshoro & Tando Mohammad Khan 6 each, Larkano, Sujawal, Central & West Karachi 4 each, Khairpur, Sukkur, Kashmor, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Naushero Feroze, Matiari & Umarkot 3 each, Qamber–Shahdadkot & Nawabshah 2 each new cases reported.

The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of the province to follow SOPs.