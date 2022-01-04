UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 2 More Patients, Infects 464 Others

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2022 | 07:18 PM

As many as 2 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,675 and 464 new cases emerged when 15,003 tests were conducted

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on Tuesday.

He added that 2 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,675 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said 15,003 samples were tested which detected 464 cases that constituted 3 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 7,184,058 tests have been conducted against which 482,413 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.1 percent or 468,264 patients have recovered, including 64 overnight.

The CM said currently 6,474 patients were under treatment, of them 6,278 were in home isolation, 42 at isolation centers and 154 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 148 patients was stated to be critical, including 16 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 464 new cases, 339 have been detected from Karachi, including 144 from South, 139 East, 30 Central, 13 West, 12 Korangi and 1 Malir. Tharparkar and Shaheed Benazirabad have 13 each, Nausheroferoze 12, Matiari and Thatta 11 each, Tando Allahyar 9, Hyderabad and Jamshoro 8 each, Sukkur 5, Jacobabad and Umerkot 4 each, Badin, Sujawal and Ghotki 3 each, Kashmore, Sanghar, Shikarpur, Tando Muhammad Khan and Mirpurkhas 2 each.

Vaccination: Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 29,579,471 vaccinations have been administered upto January 2, and added during the last 24 hours 150,826 vaccines were inoculated - in total 29,730,297 vaccines have administered which constituted 53.92 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

