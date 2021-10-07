UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 20 Lives, 508 Cases Reported In Punjab

The coronavirus claimed 20 more lives and 508 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed 20 more lives and 508 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Thursday, death toll reached up to 12,740 and a total number of cases recorded 434,661 while 407,350 patients had been recovered so far.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 14,570 patients were under treatment in different hospitals.

The health department conducted 18,304 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 7.

49 million so far.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch said that urged the people to immediately vaccinate them and ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) so that we could return to normal life.

The Punjab health department also urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged the citizens.

