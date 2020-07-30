COVID-19 claims 20 lives, infects 498 others: CM Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 20 patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,209 and 498 others contracted with the virus lifting the tally to 120896.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Thursday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 20 more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 2209 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

He added that 689 more patients recovered raising the number of patients cured so far to 110233 that constituted 91 percent recovery rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 10842 samples were tested against which 498 cases were detected that constituted five percent current detection rate.

So far 748481 tests have been conducted which detected 120,896 cases all over Sindh that came to 16 percent overall detection rate.

According to the CM Sindh, currently 8454 patients are under treatment, of them 7954 in home isolation, 12 at Isolation Centers and 488 at different hospitals.

Currently the condition of 399 patients are stated to be critical while 67 patients have been shifted to ventilators.

The chief minister said that out of 498 new cases of coronavirus, 261 have been detected from Karachi, they include 18 from South, 51 Korangi, 50 East, 31 Central, and 24 each from Malir and West.

He added that Sukkur has 38 new cases, Shikarpur 24, Kashmore 19, Khairpur 18, Shaheed Benazirabad and Hyderabad 14 each, Badin 10, Mirpurkhas and Ghotki nine each, Dadu and Jamshoro eight each, Larkana and Naushehroferoze seven each, Jacobabad and Thatta four each and Sujawal two.

The Sindh Chief Minister urged the people of Sindh to be cautious during Eid-ul Azha and save themselves from the COVID-19 infection.