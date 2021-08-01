UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 20 More Lives, Infects 2,549 Others In Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 20 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,021 while 2,549 new cases emerged when 18,618 tests were conducted in Sindh.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on Sunday said 20 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,021 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 18,618 samples were tested which detected 2,549 cases that constituted 13.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 5,026,810 tests have been conducted against which 385,397 cases were diagnosed, of them 86.3 percent or 332,777 patients have recovered, including 368 overnight.

The CM said that currently 46,599 patients were under treatment, of them 45,120 were in home isolation, 39 at isolation centers and 1,440 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 1266 patients was stated to be critical, including 100 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 2,549 new cases 1755 have been detected from Karachi, including 690 from East, 331 Central, 267 Korangi, 208 South, 202 Malir and 57 West. Hyderabad has 173, Tharparkar 90, Badin 81, Sanghar 68, Sujawal 58, Thatta 56, Matiari 40, Shaheed Benazirabad 38, Umerkot 33, Nausheroferoze 27, jamshoro 24, Dadu and Tando Allahyar 18 each, Khairpur 12, Kashmore 7, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur 2 each, Ghotki and Jacobabad 1 each.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

