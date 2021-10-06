UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 20 More Lives, Infects 606 Others

As many as 20 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,471 and 606 new cases emerged when 14,128 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 20 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,471 and 606 new cases emerged when 14,128 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He added that 20 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,471 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 14,128 samples were tested which detected 606 cases that constituted 4.3 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 6,111,720 tests have been conducted against which 461,007 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.6 percent or 431,568 patients have recovered, including 478 overnight.

The CM said that currently 21,968 patients were under treatment, of them 21,636 were in home isolation, 30 at isolation centers and 312 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 303 patients was stated to be critical, including 24 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 606 new cases, 150 have been detected from Karachi, including 41 from East, Cenral 39, South 36, Korangi 19, West 12 and 2 Malir. Hyderabad has 153, Thatta 50, Jamshoro 34, Shaheed Benazirabad 30, Sanghar 27, Badin 17, Sukkur 16, Jacobabad, Matiri, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar 14 each, Tharparkar and Shikarpur 12 each, NausheroFeroze 11, Tando Muhammad Khan nine, Umerkot and Ghotki eight each, Khairpur one.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

