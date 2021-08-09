COVID-19 claims 20 more patients, infects 1,390 others

As many as 20 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,235 and 1,390 new cases emerged when 13,044 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 20 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,235 and 1,390 new cases emerged when 13,044 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday. He added that 20 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,235 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 13,044 samples were tested which detected 1,390 cases that constituted 10.7 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,162,353 tests had been conducted against which 401,773 cases were diagnosed, of them 86.4 percent or 347,459 patients had recovered, including 1043 overnight.

The CM said that currently 48,079 patients were under treatment, of them 46,516 were in home isolation, 1,518 at different hospitals and 45 patients in Isolation Centers.

He added that the condition of 1,339 patients was stated to be critical, including 105 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,390 new cases, 870 have been detected from Karachi.

Explaining the statistics of districts wise 257 in Karachi Central, 241 Karachi East, 180 Hyderabad, 177 Karachi South, 132 Korangi, 45 Malir, 43 Badin, 38 Sanghar, Tharparkar & Noushehro Feroz 35 each, Matiari 32, Thatto & Tando Allahyar 30 each, Sujawal 20, Karachi West 18, Tando Mohammad Khan 16, Dadu 10, Ghotki 8, Jamshoro 5, NawabShah 4, Sukkur and Shikarpur one each new covid-19 case reported. CM Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

Sharing vaccination data, the CM said that during the last 24 hours 201,961 vaccines were inoculated - in total 8,257,704 vaccines administered which constituted 24.03 percent of the vaccine eligible population.