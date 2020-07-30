COVID-19 claims 203 new cases in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away five more lives in the province, while the number of coronavirus cases in the province exceeded 92,655 after registration of 203 new cases.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday, so far the total number of deaths were recorded as 2138 altogether .

The P&SHD confirmed that 78 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,3 in Sheikhupura, 13 in Rawalpindi,4 in Jehlum, 2 in Attock, 1 Chakwal, 13 in Gujranwala,4 in Sialkot,16 in Gujrat, 1 in Hafizabad,3 in Mandi Bahauddin,16 in Multan,1 in Vehari, 15 in Faisalabad, 1 Chineot, 2 in Toba Tek Singh, 1 in Jhang, 3 in Rahimyar Khan,2 in Sargodha,4 in Mianwali, 1 in Bhakkar, 1 in Bahawalnagar,2 in Bahawalpur,2 in Lodharan, 4 in Dera Ghazi Khan,3 in Muzaffargarh, 2 in Rajanpur, 2 in Sahiwal, 2 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Okara districts during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 720,788 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 82,592 confirmed cases were recovered all together in the province.