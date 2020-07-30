UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 203 New Cases In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 01:10 PM

COVID-19 claims 203 new cases in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away five more lives in the province, while the number of coronavirus cases in the province exceeded 92,655 after registration of 203 new cases.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday, so far the total number of deaths were recorded as 2138 altogether .

The P&SHD confirmed that 78 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,3 in Sheikhupura, 13 in Rawalpindi,4 in Jehlum, 2 in Attock, 1 Chakwal, 13 in Gujranwala,4 in Sialkot,16 in Gujrat, 1 in Hafizabad,3 in Mandi Bahauddin,16 in Multan,1 in Vehari, 15 in Faisalabad, 1 Chineot, 2 in Toba Tek Singh, 1 in Jhang, 3 in Rahimyar Khan,2 in Sargodha,4 in Mianwali, 1 in Bhakkar, 1 in Bahawalnagar,2 in Bahawalpur,2 in Lodharan, 4 in Dera Ghazi Khan,3 in Muzaffargarh, 2 in Rajanpur, 2 in Sahiwal, 2 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Okara districts during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 720,788 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 82,592 confirmed cases were recovered all together in the province.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 32 deaths with 1114 new cases dur ..

51 minutes ago

Hajj pilgrims to perform Waqoof-e-Arafat today

1 hour ago

Pakistan’s elite sportspersons get behind the me ..

2 hours ago

OIC Secretary General Welcomes Mechanism for Accel ..

2 hours ago

US COVID-19 deaths pass 150,000

2 hours ago

SEPMA 2020 Digital Musical Summit takes place with ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.