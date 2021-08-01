COVID-19 claims 21 lives in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 21 patients have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the district during preceding month of July, taking the total number of deaths to 456.

According to the official figures released by district health authorities, 111 more patients were tested positive for COVID-19 till Saturday night, taking the tally of the coronavirus cases to 20621, of them 19288 had so far been recovered from the contagion.

Out of 841 PCR tests performed during the last 24 hours, 111 cases were reported as positive with 13 % positivity rate, the focal person Dr. Imdad Chana informed the APP.

More than 50% ICU and HDU beds in both LU hospitals of Hyderabad and Jamahoro are occupied by COVID-19 patients while 50 beds out of total106 are vacant, the official report confirmed.

According to Dr. Chana, a sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccines is available in the district where the inoculation process was underway at 32 vaccination centres.

The 24 hour vaccination facility has also been provided to the people of Hyderabad at the Mass Vaccination Centre (MVC) established by district administration at Barkat Bhai Tennis Court near Niaz Stadium, Dr. Chana said.

As per the official figures, 102482 vaccine doses are available in the district, of them 48738 Sinovac, 25252 Sinopharm, 20386 Moderna, 4310 Astrazeneca, 2941 Pakvac, 489 Cansino and 366 Pfizer BioNTech are available in all centres.

As many as 293813 people have received first jab while 93506 were given second dose of the coronavirus vaccine till Saturday night, according to daily situation report, adding that 8956 people received first while second jab was given to 1726 people during the last 24 hours.

Out of 884 active cases of COVID-19 in the district, 814 are isolated at their residences while 70 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi, report added.