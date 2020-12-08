UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 21 More Lives, Infects 1,472 Others : CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 21 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,081 and 1,472 new cases emerged when 11,242 samples were tested raising the tally to 187,684.

In a statement issued on Tuesday here from CM House, he said that 21 more patients lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 3,081 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

The CM Sindh said that 11,242 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,472 cases that constituted 13 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,087,761 tests have been conducted against which 187,684 cases have been diagnosed, of them 86 percent or 162,041 patients have recovered, including 1108 overnight.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that currently 22,562 patients were under treatment, of them 21,649 were in home isolation, 15 at isolation centers and 898 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 769 patients was stated to be critical, including 77 shifted to ventilators.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah out of 1,472 new cases, 1242 have been detected from Karachi, including 370 from East, South 338, 284 Central, 127 Korangi, 75 Malir and 48 West.

Mirpurkhas has 28 cases, Kashmore 26, Hyderabad 24, Matiari 16, Jamshoro 14, Ghotki 10, Sujawal and Sukkur seven each, Naushehroferoze and Tando Mohammad Khan six each, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad five each, Tando Allahyar, Dadu and Shikarpur four each, Badin three, Jacobabad two, Kambar, Khairpur and Thatta one each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to abide by SOPs.

