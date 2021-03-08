COVID-19 claims 22 lives, infects 1,592 more people

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The national tally on Monday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 18,415 with 1,592 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,038 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Twenty-two corona patients have died during past 24 hours, who were under treatment in hospital, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 17 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 30 percent, Peshawar 20 percent and Lahore 36 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 94 percent, Peshawar 38 percent, ICT 31 percent and Multan 29 percent.

Around 211 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 34,347 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 7,813 in Sindh, 14,677 in Punjab, 6,141 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,578 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 267 in Balochistan, 263 in GB, and 608 in AJK.

Around 560,458 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 592,100 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 10,579, Balochistan 19,117, GB 4,959, ICT 45,740, KP 74,027, Punjab 177,823 and Sindh 259,855.

About 13,227 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,426 perished in Sindh among two of them died in the hospital during past 24 hours.

5,565 in Punjab had died with 13 deaths occured in the hospital in past 24 hours. 2,113 in KP where four of them died in hospital on Sunday, 509 in ICT among one of them died in the hospital on Sunday, 201 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 311 in AJK among two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospital on Sunday.

A total of 9,246,827 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,071 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

