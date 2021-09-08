UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 22 More Lives, 1,955 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:38 PM

The coronavirus claimed 22 more lives and 1,955 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed 22 more lives and 1,955 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Wednesday, death toll reached up to 12,116 and a total number of cases recorded 406,961 while 367,689 patients had been recovered so far.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 27,156 patients were under treatment in different hospitals.

The Health department conducted 23,818 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 6.

98 million so far.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch said that in such pandemic conditions, vaccination was the only and effective treatment against coronavirus.

The Punjab health department also urged the masses to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect them from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the people.

More Stories From Pakistan

