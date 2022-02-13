UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 22 More Lives, 733 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2022 | 04:30 PM

COVID-19 claims 22 more lives, 733 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Coronavirus claimed 22 more lives, while 733 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 495,017 while total number of deaths recorded 13,354 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that the maximum number of coronavirus cases were reported in Lahore with 449 cases three each in Bahawalnagar and Lodhran, 20 in Bahawalpur, six in Bhakkar,10 in Chiniot, 21 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 42 in Faisalabad, four each in Gujranwala and Hafizabad,12 in Gujrat, one each in Jhang, Muzaffargarh, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali and Khanewal, Two each in Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Okara, Pakpattan, Rajanpur, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Khushab and Layyah, 34 in Multan, three in Narowal, Toba Tek Singh and Sahiwal, 30 in Rawalpindi, 39 in Rahim Yar Khan, 11 in Sargodha and 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,829,509 tests for COVID-19 so far while 469,460 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The department had urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

