COVID-19 claims 22 more lives in Sindh, infects 1496 other: Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 1496 new cases were emerged when 10027 samples were tested raising the tally to 90721 in Sindh while 22 more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 1437

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 1496 new cases were emerged when 10027 samples were tested raising the tally to 90721 in Sindh while 22 more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 1437.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah disclosed this in a statement issued here from CM House on Friday.

According to the CM, 10027 samples were tested which detected 1496 cases constituting 15 percent result.

The government has tested 481050 samples which detected 90721 cases all over Sindh, of them 50908 have recovered, including 982 overnight. "The recovery rate of coronavirus patients in Sindh stands at 56. Percent," Syed Murad Ali Shah said.

The statement says, 22 more patients of COVID-19 died lifting the death toll to 1459 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

The chief minister said that at present 38354 patients were under treatment, of them 36452 in home isolation, 298 at Isolation Centers and 1604 at different hospitals.

He added that out of 1604 hospitalized patients, 653 were in critical condition, 104 on ventilators while 847 stated to be stable.

The CM said that out of 1496 new cases of coronavirus, Karachi has 750 cases, including East 217, South 182, Central 129, Malir 82, Korangi 79 and West 61.

He added that Sukkur has 44 new cases, Sanghar 44, Badin 41, Ghotki 40, Khairpur 29, Thatta 26, Kambar 22, Shaheed Benazirabad 17, Jamshoro and Shikarpur 11 each, Kashmore seven , Larkana six, Dadu and Naushehroferoze five each, Jacobabad four, Umerkot three, Tando Allahyar two, Tando Mohammad Khan Khan and Mirpurkhas have one each.

The chief minister urged the people to stay safe by observing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government in consultation with WHO and other experts.