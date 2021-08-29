UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 22 More Lives, Infects 1,165 Others

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 09:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 22 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,834 and 1,165 new cases emerged when 15,112 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He added that 22 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,834 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 15,112 samples were tested which detected 1,165 cases that constituted 7.7 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,521,243 tests have been conducted against which 430,433 cases were diagnosed, of them 86.7 percent or 372,982 patients have recovered, including 255 overnight.

The CM said that currently 50,617 patients were under treatment, of them 49,592 were in home isolation, 40 at isolation centers and 985 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 781 patients was stated to be critical, including 79 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,165 new cases, 616 have been detected from Karachi, including 220 from East, 180 South, 70 Korangi, 64 Central, 57 Malir and 25 West.

Hyderabad has 177, Badin 50, Thatta 36, Tharparkar 29, Mirpurkhas 27, Matiari 25, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tando Allahyar 24 each, Sanghar 23, Kashmore 18, Tando Muhammad Khan 16, Jamshoro 15, Sujawal 14, Umerkot 12, Dadu and Ghotki nine each, Sukkur eight, Larkana six, Khairpur two, Shikarpur and Jacobabad one each. Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

