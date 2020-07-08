UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 22 More Lives, Infects 1736 Others: Chief Minister Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 06:02 PM

COVID-19 claims 22 more lives, infects 1736 others: Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday said that COVID-19 infected 1736 other people raising the tally to 99,362 and claimed 22 more lives lifting the death toll to 1637

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday said that COVID-19 infected 1736 other people raising the tally to 99,362 and claimed 22 more lives lifting the death toll to 1637.

This he said in a statement issued here from CM House.

He said that 9318 samples were tested which detected 1736 new cases constituting 19 percent detection rate.

He added that so far 533,540 tests have been conducted against which 99,362 cases were diagnosed that came to a 19 percent detection rate. "Our current and overall detection rate stands at 19 percent which is high and worrisome," he said.

As many as 23 more patients died due to coronavirus. So far, 1637 patients have died which constituted 1.6 percent death rate, he added.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that currently, 41,352 patients were under treatment, of them 39,199 were in home isolation, 352 at isolation Centers and 1801 at different hospitals of the province.

He added that the condition of 655 patients was stated to be critical, of them 75 have been shifted to ventilators.

The CM Sindh said that 1697 patients recovered overnight and returned to normal life. So far, 56373 patients have recovered that constituted a 57 percent recovery rate, he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah while giving district-wise breakup of the new cases said, out of 1736 cases 764 were detected from Karachi. They include 317 South, 179 East, 110 Central, 65 Malir, 58 Korangi and 35 West, he added.

He added that Hyderabad has 123, Ghotki 122, Khairpur 77, Dadu 53, Kambar 46, Shaheed Benazirabad 40, Shikarpur 38, Jamshoro 36, Sukkur 33, Kashmore 32, Tando Allahyar 30, Umerkot 29, Jacobabad 22, Larkana 16, Mirpurkhas 14, Badin eight, Naushehroferoze seven, Sanghar four, Matiari and TM Khan one each.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of Sindh to be cautious to save yourself and others.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Badin Tando Allahyar Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Matiari Korangi Malir Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China imposes visa curbs on US officials over Tibe ..

10 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Cyber Index

21 minutes ago

Salaries of UAE domestic workers fully integrated ..

21 minutes ago

OIC Approves New Financial Assistance for 15 Proje ..

27 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Mauritania’ ..

28 minutes ago

Increasing production, exports sans refunds is imp ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.