COVID-19 claims 22 more lives, infects 551 others: Chief Minister Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that the coronavirus has claimed 22 more lives and infected 551 others lifting the death toll to 2041 and tally of the cases to 114,104.

This he said in a statement issued here from CM House.

He said that 6676 samples were tested against which 551 new cases of coronavirus were detected that constituted eight percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 656,593 samples have been tested which diagnosed 114,104 cases that constituted 17 percent overall detection rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 22 more patients lost their lives while struggling against the coronavirus lifting the death toll to 2041 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

He added that currently 17,766 patients were under treatment, of them 17,011 in home isolation, 64 at isolation centers and 691 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 520 patients was stated to be critical, of them 74 have been shifted to ventilators.

He added that overnight 1,363 patients recovered and returned to normal life. The number of patients recovered so far has reached to 94,297 that constituted 83 percent recovery rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 551 new cases, 324 have been detected from Karachi. They include South 110, East 71, Malir 49, Korangi 43, Central 42 and West nine.

He added that Hyderabad has 36 cases, Khairpur and Shaheed Benazirabad 20 each, Shikarpur 17, Sukkur 12, Larkana and Tando Mohammad Khan nine each, Ghotki 10, Kambar six, Jamshoro and Thatta three each, Dadu, Jacobabad, Tando Allahyar, Sanghar and Tharparkar have two each, Badin, Nausheroferoze and Mirpurkhas have one each case.

The chief minister once again urged people of Sindh to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in true letter and spirit.