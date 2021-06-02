UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 22 More Patients, Infects 1041 Others

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:20 PM

COVID-19 claims 22 more patients, infects 1041 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 22 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,073 and 1041 new cases emerged when 15,008 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He added that 22 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,073 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 15,008 samples were tested which detected 1041 cases that constituted 7 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,135,849 tests have been conducted against which 320,471 cases were diagnosed, of them 90.7 percent or 290,640 patients have recovered, including 1237 overnight.

The CM said that currently 24,758 patients were under treatment, of them 23,781 were in home isolation, 25 at isolation centers and 952 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 897 patients was stated to be critical, including 77 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1041 new cases, 642 have been detected from Karachi, including 212 from East, 164 Central, 105 South, 75 Korangi, 67 Malir and 19 West. Hyderabad has 53, Ghotki 29, Sukkur 25, Khairpur 22, Kashmore 21, Badin 20, Shaheed Benazirabad 19, Matiari 17, Shikarpur 15, Kamber and Sanghar 13 each, Jacobabad, Sujawal and Nausheroferoze 11 each, Tando Allahyar 10, Dadu 9, Jamshoro 5, Mirpurkhas 4, Tharparkar 2, Larkana and Thatta 1 each.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Matiari Tharparkar Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jameela Al Qasimi calls to support orphan project ..

11 minutes ago

Etihad Airways resumes flights to Rabat and Phuket

11 minutes ago

Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to further deepen relat ..

31 minutes ago

NUST Institute of Policy Studies holds webinar on ..

33 minutes ago

LHC CJ orders to set up facilitation centers for c ..

40 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues a resolution to appoint D ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.