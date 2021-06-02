COVID-19 claims 22 more patients, infects 1041 others

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 22 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,073 and 1041 new cases emerged when 15,008 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He added that 22 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,073 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 15,008 samples were tested which detected 1041 cases that constituted 7 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,135,849 tests have been conducted against which 320,471 cases were diagnosed, of them 90.7 percent or 290,640 patients have recovered, including 1237 overnight.

The CM said that currently 24,758 patients were under treatment, of them 23,781 were in home isolation, 25 at isolation centers and 952 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 897 patients was stated to be critical, including 77 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1041 new cases, 642 have been detected from Karachi, including 212 from East, 164 Central, 105 South, 75 Korangi, 67 Malir and 19 West. Hyderabad has 53, Ghotki 29, Sukkur 25, Khairpur 22, Kashmore 21, Badin 20, Shaheed Benazirabad 19, Matiari 17, Shikarpur 15, Kamber and Sanghar 13 each, Jacobabad, Sujawal and Nausheroferoze 11 each, Tando Allahyar 10, Dadu 9, Jamshoro 5, Mirpurkhas 4, Tharparkar 2, Larkana and Thatta 1 each.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.