COVID-19 Claims 23 More Lives In Punjab On Wednesday

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 12:57 PM

COVID-19 claims 23 more lives in Punjab on Wednesday

The COVID-19 claimed another 23 lives in the province and 626 new cases were reported on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 claimed another 23 lives in the province and 626 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), the number of cases in the province reached 137,295 while total deaths were recorded 3,982.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 322 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, four in Sheikhupura, three in Nankana Sahib, 64 in Rawalpindi, one in Attock, two in Chakwal, six in Jehlum, one in Gujranwala, two in Mandi Bahauddin, seven in Sialkot, three in Gujrat, 55 in Faisalabad,11 in Toba Tek Singh, four in Jhang,10 in Chineot, 22 in Sargodha, five in Mianwali, one in Bhakkar,19 in Multan,one in Khanewal, 15 in Lodharan, one in Dera Ghazi Khan, 24 in Bahawalpur, 24 in Bahawalnagar, one in Rahimyar Khan, three in Muzaffargarh, four in Okara and 10 new cases were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,425,650 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 122,932 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 255 hospitals across the province where 8,253 beds were reserved for patients as 3,692 beds were equipped with oxygen facility.

The Punjab health department allocated 669 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 354 were in use while 315 ones were spare so far.

The health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover theirfaces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protectthemselves from the COVID-19.

