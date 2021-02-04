UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 23 More Patients, Infects 579 Others: CM Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

COVID-19 claims 23 more patients, infects 579 others: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 23 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,059 and 579 new cases emerged when 11,125 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday.

Murad said that 23 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,059 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

He said that 11,125 samples were tested which detected 579 cases that constituted 5.2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,768,313 tests have been conducted against which 249,497 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 226,414 patients have recovered, including 397 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 19,024 patients were under treatment of them 18,362 were in home isolation, 15 at isolation centers and 647 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 600 patients was stated to be critical, including 79 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 579 new cases, 293 have been detected from Karachi, including 117 from East, 89 South, 31 Korangi, 25 West, 18 Central and 13 Malir.

Hyderabad has 102, Thatta 18, Jamshoro 15, Badin 12, Sujawal 10, Tando Muhammad Khan and Umerkot 9 each, Mirpurkhas, Shikarpur, Dadu and Khairpur 8 each, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad 7 each, Jacobabad 6, Ghotki and Nausheroferoze 5 each, Tando Allahyar, Qamber and Larkana 4 each, Sukkur 1.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow COVID19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Matiari Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoCCAE, Korea’s Rural Development Administration ..

1 minute ago

Realme 7i with 64 MP quad camera is now available ..

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs board meeting of Al Qasimia U ..

31 minutes ago

Facebook hosts virtual briefing session on ‘Figh ..

32 minutes ago

PDM mulls over strategy to take out long march aga ..

47 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler condoles death of Saudi Prince

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.