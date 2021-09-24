COVID-19 claims 24 more lives, 936 new cases reported in Punjab

The coronavirus claimed 24 more lives and 936 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed 24 more lives and 936 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Friday, death toll reached 12,511 and the total number of cases recorded 426,640 while 394,023 patients had been recovered so far.

During last 24 hours, a total of 319,782 people across Punjab had been vaccinated, against the corona virus, bringing the total number of vaccines administered across the province to 43,351,747 while 34,611 vaccines had been administered in Lahore. A total of 5,867,020 had been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

P&SHD Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that in such pandemic conditions, vaccination was the only and effective treatment against coronavirus. He urged the people to immediately get them vaccinated and ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) so that we could return to normal life. He also urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect them from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the Health care department urged the citizens.