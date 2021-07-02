UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 24 More Lives During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 11:51 AM

National Command and Operation Center says that 1,277 new cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-July 2nd, 2021) As the Coronavirus cases declined and situation of pandemic improves in the country, 24 more deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 46,941 tests were conducted while 1,277 positive cases of the infection were detected.

Positivity ratio remained two point seven two percent.

The death toll due to pandemic has reached 22,345 in the country.

