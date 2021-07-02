COVID-19 claims 24 more lives during last 24 hours in Pakistan

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-July 2nd, 2021) As the Coronavirus cases declined and situation of pandemic improves in the country, 24 more deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 46,941 tests were conducted while 1,277 positive cases of the infection were detected.

Positivity ratio remained two point seven two percent.

The death toll due to pandemic has reached 22,345 in the country.