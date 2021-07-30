UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims 24 More Lives, Infects 2,862 Others

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 11:51 PM

As many as 24 more patients succumbed to COVID-19 overnight lifting the death toll to 5,971 in Sindh while 2,862 new cases emerged out of 21,578 conducted tests

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 24 more patients succumbed to COVID-19 overnight lifting the death toll to 5,971 in Sindh while 2,862 new cases emerged out of 21,578 conducted tests.

The Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a statement issued here on Friday, informed that death ratio in the province remained 1.6 percent while current detection rate was recorded 13.3 percent as 21,578 samples were tested with detection of 2,862 new cases.

According to the statement, out of 2,862 new cases, 2,267 have been detected from Karachi.

Cumulatively, 4,989,925 tests have been conducted so far against which 380,076 cases were diagnosed positive, it said and added, of them 87.3 percent or 331,802 patients have recovered, including 493 overnight.

The chief minister said that currently 42,303 patients were under treatment; of them 40,856 were in home isolation, 45 at isolation centers and 1,402 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 1,215 patients was stated to be critical, including 101 shifted to ventilators.

According to the daily report, Karachi East district, with 964 patients, had the highest number of cases; followed by Karachi South with 647 cases, Karachi Central 301, Korangi 168, Malir 99 and Karachi West 88.

In Hyderabad district number of patients diagnosed COVID positive was 102, in Sanghar district 48, Thatta 46, Badin 39, Matiari 32, Shaheed Benazirabad 32, Tharparkar 31, Mirpurkhas 28, Kashmore 24, Jamshoro and Sukkur 21 each, Umrkot 20, NauSheroFeroze 19, Sujawal 18, Tando Muhammad Khan 13, Dadu 11, Ghotki and Jacobabad five each, Khairpur four, Larkana and Tando Allahyar one each.

