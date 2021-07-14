COVID-19 claims 24 more lives, total active cases rises to 40,862

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 40,862 with 1,980 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

24 corona patients have died during past 24 hours, all of them were under treatment in hospital, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During this time span most of the deaths were reported from Sindh followed by the Punjab. Out of the total 24 deaths, 11 were on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 15 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 21 percent, Peshawar 12 percent and Lahore 19 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Skardu 42 percent, Gilgit 40 percent, Muzafarabad 28 percent and Karachi 36 percent.

Around 232 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 47,472 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 16,262 in Sindh, 17,172 in Punjab, 9,168 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 1,921 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1352 in Balochistan, 733 in GB, and 864 in AJK.

Around 915,343 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 978,847 cases were detected so far which included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients, including AJK 21,392, Balochistan 28,434, GB 7,044, ICT 83,956, KP 139,710, Punjab 348,725 and Sindh 349,586.

About 22,642 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,621 persons have perished in Sindh, out of which eight died in hospital in last 24 hours while among 10,839 death in Punjab, seven died in hospital.

Around 4,371 deaths in KP, six died in hospital on Tuesday, among 786 in ICT one died in hospital during this time span, among 317 reported from Balochistan and 113 from GB, two died in hospital on Tuesday, while 595 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 15,199, 875 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals were equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,441 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.