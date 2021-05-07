UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Claims 24 More Patients

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :As many as 24 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,722 and 1,110 new cases emerged when 13,676 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday.

He said that 24 more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,722 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad said that 13,676 samples were tested which detected 1,110 cases that constituted 8.1 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,739,497 tests have been conducted against which 290,756 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.4 percent or 268,558 patients have recovered, including 1,034 overnight.

The CM said that currently 17,476 patients were under treatment, of them 16,759 were in home isolation and 652 at different hospitals and no one isolate at Centers.

He added that the condition of 616 patients was stated to be critical, including 54 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 1,110 new cases, 595 have been detected from Karachi, including 262 from East, 160 South, 82 Central, 49 West, 26 Korangi and 16 Malir. Hyderabad has 236, Larkan 29, Sujwal 24, Sukkur 21, Matiari 21, Ghotki 20, Thatta 17, Malir 16, Jamshoro 15, NausheroFeroze 15, Tando Allahyar and Sanghar 14 each, Shikarpur 11, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tando Muhammad Khan 10 each, Mirpurkhas seven, Umerkot, Dadu and Qamber five each, Kashmore and Khairpur four each.

The CM urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

