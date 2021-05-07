UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 24 More Patients, Infects 1110 Others

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

COVID-19 claims 24 more patients, infects 1110 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :As many as 24 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4722 and 1110 new cases emerged when 13676 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday.

He added that 24 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4722.

Shah said that 13676 samples were tested which detected 1110 cases.

He added that so far 3,739,497 tests have been conducted against which 290,756 cases were diagnosed, of them 268,558 patients have recovered, including 1034 overnight.

The CM said that currently 17,476 patients were under treatment, of them 16759 were in home isolation and 652 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 616 patients was stated to be critical, including 54 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1110 new cases, 595 have been detected from Karachi, including East District 262, South District 160, Central District 82, West District 49, Korangi District 26 and Malir District 16.

Hyderabad 236, Larkana 29, Sujawal 24, Sukkur 21, Matiari 21, Ghotki 20, Thatta 17, Jamshoro 15, Nowshero Feroze 15, Tando Allahyar 14, Sanghar 14, Shikarpur 11, Shaheed Benazirabad 10, Tando Muhammad Khan 10, Mirpur Khas 7, Umerkot. 5, Dadu 5, Qambar 5, Kashmore 4, Khairpur 4 new cases were reported.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Sukkur Larkana Mirpur Khas Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Matiari Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.