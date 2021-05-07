COVID-19 claims 24 more patients, infects 1110 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :As many as 24 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4722 and 1110 new cases emerged when 13676 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday.

He added that 24 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4722.

Shah said that 13676 samples were tested which detected 1110 cases.

He added that so far 3,739,497 tests have been conducted against which 290,756 cases were diagnosed, of them 268,558 patients have recovered, including 1034 overnight.

The CM said that currently 17,476 patients were under treatment, of them 16759 were in home isolation and 652 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 616 patients was stated to be critical, including 54 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1110 new cases, 595 have been detected from Karachi, including East District 262, South District 160, Central District 82, West District 49, Korangi District 26 and Malir District 16.

Hyderabad 236, Larkana 29, Sujawal 24, Sukkur 21, Matiari 21, Ghotki 20, Thatta 17, Jamshoro 15, Nowshero Feroze 15, Tando Allahyar 14, Sanghar 14, Shikarpur 11, Shaheed Benazirabad 10, Tando Muhammad Khan 10, Mirpur Khas 7, Umerkot. 5, Dadu 5, Qambar 5, Kashmore 4, Khairpur 4 new cases were reported.