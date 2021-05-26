UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 24 More Patients, Infects 1293 Others

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 08:01 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :As many as 24 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,966 and 1293 new cases emerged when 22,043 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He added that 24 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,966 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Mr. Shah said that 22,043 samples were tested which detected 1293 cases that constituted 5.9 percent current detection rate.

The CM said that currently 23,381 patients were under treatment, of them 22,379 were in home isolation, 22 at isolation centers and 947 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 883 patients was stated to be critical, including 69 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1293 new cases, 764 have been detected from Karachi, including 277 from East, 159 Central, 108 Korangi, 101 South, 65 Malir and 54 West. Hyderabad has 62, Sukkur 36, Dadu 26, Ghotki 25, Tando Muhammad Khan 22, Jamshoro and Shikarpur 19 each, Badin and Kamber 17 each, Thatta 16, Nausheroferoze and Shaheed Benazirabad 15 each, Larkana and Mirpurkhas 12 each, Khairpur and Sujawal 11 each, Jacobabad 10, Matiari 9, Tando Allahyar and Tharparkar 8 each, Umerkot 7, Kashmore 5, Sanghar 4.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

