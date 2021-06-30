COVID-19 claims 24 more patients, infects 622 others

As many as 24 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,464 and 622 new cases emerged when 14,520 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 24 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,464 and 622 new cases emerged when 14,520 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He added that 24 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,464.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 14,520 samples were tested which detected 622 cases.

He added that so far 4,506,973 tests have been conducted against which 337,657 cases were diagnosed, of them 312,736 patients have recovered, including 399 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,457 patients were under treatment, of them 18,802 were in home isolation, 595 at different hospitals and 60 patients in Isolation Centers.

He added that the condition of 530 patients was stated to be critical, including 48 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 622 new cases, 360 have been detected from Karachi.

Explaining the district-wise statistics, he added that Karachi East has 150, Karachi South 33, Central 72, Malir 27, West 18 and Korangi 60.

Hyderabad has 18, Dadu 17, Matiari 12, Qambar 11, Badin 10, Jamshoro 6, Gokti 4, Khairpur 4, Sukkur 2, Larkana 1, Shaheed Banazirabad 1 and Tharparkar 1.