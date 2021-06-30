UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 24 More Patients, Infects 622 Others

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 08:18 PM

COVID-19 claims 24 more patients, infects 622 others

As many as 24 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,464 and 622 new cases emerged when 14,520 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 24 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,464 and 622 new cases emerged when 14,520 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He added that 24 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,464.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 14,520 samples were tested which detected 622 cases.

He added that so far 4,506,973 tests have been conducted against which 337,657 cases were diagnosed, of them 312,736 patients have recovered, including 399 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,457 patients were under treatment, of them 18,802 were in home isolation, 595 at different hospitals and 60 patients in Isolation Centers.

He added that the condition of 530 patients was stated to be critical, including 48 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 622 new cases, 360 have been detected from Karachi.

Explaining the district-wise statistics, he added that Karachi East has 150, Karachi South 33, Central 72, Malir 27, West 18 and Korangi 60.

Hyderabad has 18, Dadu 17, Matiari 12, Qambar 11, Badin 10, Jamshoro 6, Gokti 4, Khairpur 4, Sukkur 2, Larkana 1, Shaheed Banazirabad 1 and Tharparkar 1.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Sukkur Larkana Jamshoro Badin Khairpur Dadu Matiari Tharparkar Korangi Malir Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Benitez appointed Everton manager despite fan prot ..

38 seconds ago

Ukraine Determined to Get US Into Negotiations on ..

40 seconds ago

Ashrafi vows launching vigorous campaign to respec ..

3 minutes ago

French Government Concerned by Rapid Spread of Del ..

3 minutes ago

Five-horned sheep attracts people in cattle market ..

3 minutes ago

Finance minister announces three honorariums for o ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.