COVID-19 Claims 24 More Patients, Infects 655 Others

Thu 24th June 2021 | 09:05 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 24 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,392 and 655 new cases emerged when 13,223 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He added that 24 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,392 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 13,223 samples were tested which detected 655 cases that constituted five percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,429,879 tests have been conducted against which 334,436 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.6 percent or 309,496 patients have recovered, including 426 overnight.

The chief minister said that currently 19,548 patients were under treatment, of them 18,917 were in home isolation, 31 at isolation centers and 600 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 550 patients were stated to be critical, including 59 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 655 new cases, 405 have been detected from Karachi, including 114 from East, 86 Central, 83 South, Korangi 61, Malir 31 and 30 West. Shaheed Benazirabad has 31, Dadu and Hyderabad 25 eac, Thatta 19, Jamshoro 16, Qamber and Mirpurkhas 15 each, Tando Allahyar 14, Sanghar nine, Jacobabad eight, NausheroFeroze seven, Tharparkr, Matiari and Sujawal six each, Badin and Larkana four each, Khairpur, Tando Muhammad Khan and Umerkot three each, Ghotki and Sukkur two each, Kashmore and Shikarpur one each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

