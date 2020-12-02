COVID-19 claims 25 lives in Hyderabad during November 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 25 people have lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus in the month of November 2020 in Hyderabad district during the second wave of COVID-19.

The district health authorities informed APP that COVID-19 had claimed lives of 128 people since outbreak of the pandemic in the month of March 2020 in Hyderabad while first death was reported in April.

Out of 88353 tests performed so far in the district, 7602 people were reported positive for COVID-19 with positivity rate of 12 percent; of them 6126 patients had been fully recovered while 1349 active cases were still under treatment in different hospitals as well at their homes, health officials said.

According to data received by APP, out of 31 deaths reported in the month of November majority of the patients belonged to district Hyderabad while some of the patients were referred from other adjoining districts as well.

Iqbal Bano (65), Abdul Fareed (82), Liaquat Ali (62), Muhammad Iqbal (65), Muhammad Essa (28), Mirza Abrar Baig (70), Ishrat Hussain (68), Murad (14), Bilquees (27), Arbab Zadi (50), Muhammad Mustafa (90), Shoukat Ali (80), Maqbool (76), Roshan (58), Muhammad Yousif (71), Ms.

Suriya (75), Hakimuddin (80), Khalid (65), Waryal (60), Wazeer Ali (60), Mohammad Siddique (75), Mohammad Ilyas (70) and Muhammad Hussain have lost their lives in isolation ward of LU hospital during treatment, health authorities reported.

In the wake of COVID-19 emergency, the district administration has taken a number of measures to interrupt transmission of virus, setting up adequate facilities and giving relief to the citizens of Hyderabad while hotspots were identified in different areas where smart lockdown was imposed in 17 areas of three talukas.

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has provided four sample taking booths at sentinel sites for safety of health care workers and safe sample practices and awareness campaign had been carried out in all four talukas of the district under supervision of respective Assistant Commissioners while implementation on SOPs were being ensured in shopping malls, markets and restaurants.