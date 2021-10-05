UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims 25 More Lives, 401 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 08:47 PM

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that 401 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab, out of which, 224 were from provincial capital during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that 401 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab, out of which, 224 were from provincial capital during the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Punjab reached 433,688 while recoveries were 405,524 patients and active cases 5,457, he added.

He said 25 deaths including 11 in Lahore were reported in Punjab, due to which, the coronavirus related death toll reached 12,707 in the province.

During the same period, 18,162 tests were conducted, due to which, the total of test were swelled to 7,456,332 in the province, he said.

The secretary said that currently a total of 636 corona vaccination centres were operating in the province and during the last 24 hours, 235,088 people across Punjab were vaccinated, bringing the total number of vaccinated people in the province to 49,009,809, including 13,359 people vaccinated in Lahore.

Imran said that 224 cases were reported in Lahore, 25 in Rawalpindi, eight each in Attock and Sargodha, 27 in Faisalabad, 19 in Multan, 16 in Khushab, 13 in Toba Tek Sing, six in Bahawalpur, five in Gujranwala, each four cases were reported in Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Chiniot and Gujraat, whereas three each cases were reported in Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzzafargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal and Vehari.

The overall positivity rate of COVID-19 recorded at 2.2 per cent across the province, while four in Lahore, 1.8 per cent in Rawalpindi, 2.2 per cent in Faisalabad, 3.7 per cent in Multan and 1.4 percent in Bahawalpur.

