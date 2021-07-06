COVID-19 claims 25 more lives during last 24 hours in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The Official figures show that as many as 830 new confirmed cases emerged in different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2021) Pakistan reported 25 death due to Coronavirus during last 24 hours.

According to the statistics released by the National Command and Operations Center, 74 patients were in critical condition. A total of 37364 tests were conducted during the period. 714 patients recovered.

Meanwhile the vaccination process against Covid-19 is under way across the country. People can register themselves by sending CNIC number to 1166. After registration, walk-in to any vaccination centre for vaccination.