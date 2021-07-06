UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 25 More Lives During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 20 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 11:17 AM

COVID-19 claims 25 more lives during last 24 hours in Pakistan

The Official figures show that as many as 830 new confirmed cases emerged in different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2021) Pakistan reported 25 death due to Coronavirus during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that as many as 830 new confirmed cases emerged in different parts of the country during the same period.

According to the statistics released by the National Command and Operations Center, 74 patients were in critical condition. A total of 37364 tests were conducted during the period. 714 patients recovered.

Meanwhile the vaccination process against Covid-19 is under way across the country. People can register themselves by sending CNIC number to 1166. After registration, walk-in to any vaccination centre for vaccination.

Related Topics

Pakistan Same Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 6, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar commends UAE&#039;s efforts ..

12 hours ago

LDA retrieve plots from land grabbers

11 hours ago

Anti-LGBT Community Protesters March to UN Office ..

11 hours ago

French Embassy Refuses to Comment on Champagne Gro ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.