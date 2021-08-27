UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims 25 More Lives In KP

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 08:15 PM

Covid 19 claimed 25 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 605 new cases reported during last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Covid 19 claimed 25 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 605 new cases reported during last 24 hours.

According to provincial health department here on Friday, Nine deaths were reported from Peshawar Division, seven from Mardan Division, four from Malakand Division, one from Hazara Division, two from Kohat Division while two deaths were reported from D I Khan Division.

The number of total corona cases reported so far from the province is 160088. The tally of recoveries during last 24 hours is 265 while the total number of recoveries are 147317till date.

As many as 11662 corona diagnostic tests were performed during this time span raising the tally of infected cases to 2615549 in the province so far.



