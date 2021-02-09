UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 25 More Lives, Infects 324 Others In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

COVID-19 claims 25 more lives, infects 324 others in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 25 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,157 while 324 new cases emerged when 9,599 tests were conducted in Sindh.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday. He added that 25 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,157 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 9,599 samples were tested which detected 324 cases that constituted 3.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,820,284 tests have been conducted against which 251,757 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 228,592 patients have recovered, including 644 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,008 patients were under treatment, of them 18,460 were in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 540 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 497 patients was stated to be critical, including 66 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 324 new cases, 167 have been detected from Karachi, including 66 from East, 56 South, 18 Malir, 14 West, 12 Central, and 1 Korangi. Hyderabad has 31, Mirpurkhas 20, Jamshoro 18, Sujawal 17, Ghotki 10, Matiari 9, Sukkur 8, Badin and Jacobabad 6 each, Nausheroferoze and Umerkot 4 each, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tando Muhammad Khan 2 each, Khairpur, Larkana, Tando Allahyar and Sanghar 1 each.

The chief minister urged the people to follow coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Jamshoro Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Khairpur Ghotki Matiari Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA partners with King Fahad Specialist Hospital ..

42 minutes ago

Ajman&#039;s schools, nurseries to shift 100 perce ..

1 hour ago

Maitha Al Shamsi receives Tunisian Ambassador

1 hour ago

FTA issues public clarification regarding VAT regi ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s exploration of space enhances its world po ..

1 hour ago

SC orders all parties to resolve Pakistan Steel Mi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.