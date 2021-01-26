UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 25 More Lives, Infects 739 Others: CM Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

COVID-19 claims 25 more lives, infects 739 others: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 25 more patients of COVID-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,925 and 739 new cases emerged when 11,083 tests were conducted.

In a statement issued here from CM House, he said that 25 more patients of Coronavirus lost their lives lifting the death toll to 3,925 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate, said a statement on Tuesday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 11,083 samples were tested against which 739 cases were detected that constituted 6.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,664,891 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 242,792 cases, of them 91 percent or 221007 patients have recovered, including 1055 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 17,860 patients were under treatment, of them 16,955 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 893 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 814 patients was stated to be critical, including 89 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 739 new cases, 505 have been detected from Karachi, of them 196 from South, 162 East, 50 Malir, 48 Central, 27 Korangi, and 22 West. Hyderabad and Matiari have 61 each, Ghotki 20, Jamshoro 12, Tando Muhammad Khan and Shaheed Benazirabad 11 each, Umerkot 10, Jacobabad 9, Sujawal 7, Larkana 4, Badin 2, Tando Allahyar 3, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Mirpurkhas, Saghar, Kambar and Kashmors 1 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow COVID19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

