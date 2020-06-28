COVID-19 claims 26 more lives, infects another 2179 persons: CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 2179 patients of coronavirus were detected after testing 9244 samples while 26 more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 1269.

In a statement on Sunday, he said that 9244 tests were conducted which diagnosed 2179 more cases that constituted 23.5 percent detection rate.

He added that so far 435,393 tests had been conducted which detected 80,446 patients and constituted 18.4 percent detection ratio.

The CM said that overnight 26 more patients died lifting the death toll to 1269 that constituted 1.5 percent death rate.

He said that stemming from COVID-19 we had 48 and 49 deaths on June 17 and 18 respectively which were the highest so far. "We have controlled the death rate by spreading awareness among the people and trying to reduce the death rate further," he said.

The chief minister said that currently 34,654 patients were under treatment, of them 33110 in home isolation, 88 at Isolation Centers and 1456 at different hospitals.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that at present 655 patients were in critical condition, of them 94 had been shifted onto the ventilators. He prayed for their early recovery.

He said that overnight 1079 patients recovered and returned to normal life, he said and added the number of patients recovered so far had reached to 44,523 that constituted 55.

5 percent recovery rate.

Out of 2179 new cases 1406 detected from six districts of Karachi division, he said adding they include 555 East, 358 South, 171 Korangi, 138 Central, 109 West and 75 Malir.

He said Sukkur had 86 new cases, Hyderabad 54, Ghotki 40, Khairpur 38, Jamshoro 26, Mirpurkhas 22, Thatta 19, Larkana 17, Sanghar 14, Naushehroferoze 12, Matiari 12, Shikarpur 12, Shaheed Benazirabad nine, Umerkot eight, Dadu seven, Kashmore and Tando Allahyar three each, Badin and Kambar two each and Jacobabad one.

Speaking about the testing capacity, the chief minister said that laboratories established at Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Gambat and Sehwan had also started testing from last one month.

He added that LUMHS Hyderabad has a capacity of conducting 2000 tests per day, Syed Abdullah Shah Institute Sehwan 100 test, CMC Larkana lab 100, Gambat Institute 300 and Ghulam Mohammad Maher Medical College, Sukkur 100 tests. "Alhamdullilah, all over Sindh we have developed a capacity of conducting around 12000 test per day," he said and added that in Karachi we have maximum capacity of testing samples per day.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged the people of the province to protect themselves by observing social distancing, handwashing and wearing masks while going out of homes.

"This strategy will help to slow the spread," he said and hoped people would help the government in containing the virus.