Covid-19 Claims 26 More Patients, Infects 1420 Others

Wed 14th July 2021 | 09:01 PM

Covid-19 claims 26 more patients, infects 1420 others

As many as 26 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,647 while 1,420 positive cases reported among the 16,528 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 26 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,647 while 1,420 positive cases reported among the 16,528 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He said 26 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,647 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said 16,528 samples were tested which detected 1,420 cases that constituted 8.6 percent current detection rate.

He said so far 4,727,051 tests have been conducted against which 350,989 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 318,796 patients have recovered, including 420 overnight.

The CM said currently 26,546 patients were under treatment, of them 25,604 were in home isolation, 877 at different hospitals and 65 patients in Isolation Centers.

He added that the condition of 817 patients was stated to be critical, including 61 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 1,420 new cases, 1134 have been detected from Karachi including 334 from East, 275 Central, 235 South, 123 Korangi, 91 Malir and 76 West. Hyderabad has 60, Sukkur 33, Jamshoro 26, Shaheed Benazirabad 24, Tharparkar 14, Thatta and Nausheroferoze 12 each, Badin, Sujawal, Tando Allahyar and Mirpurkhas 11 each, Sanghar 10, Matiari 9, Umerkot 7, Ghotki 3, Dadu and Larkana 2 each, Kashmore and Shikarpur 1 each.

CM Murad urged the people to abide by Standard Operating Procedures.

