UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims 27 More Lives, 1,784 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 10:50 PM

Covid-19 claims 27 more lives, 1,784 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed 27 more lives while 1,784 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Monday, death toll reached 12,064 and a total number of cases were recorded 403,158 while 364,733 patients had been recovered so far.

As per the data shared by the P&SHD, currently 26,361 patients are under treatment in different hospitals.

The health department conducted 23,343 tests for the COVID-19 during the last 24 hours and 6.93 million tests had been conducted so far. Talking about ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, he said that, "Frequently increase corona case in Punjab was a matter of concern.

In such epidemic conditions, vaccination was the only and effective treatment against corona." He urged the people to immediately vaccinate themselves and ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures so that we could return to normal life.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides, washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately about symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.

Related Topics

Punjab From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Econo ..

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

1 hour ago
 First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot ..

First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot; attracts media coverage of 4 ..

1 hour ago
 Wing Commander visits grave of martyred Major

Wing Commander visits grave of martyred Major

1 hour ago
 US announces first American departures since Afgha ..

US announces first American departures since Afghan pullout

1 hour ago
 US condemns 'shameful' sentencing of Belarus oppos ..

US condemns 'shameful' sentencing of Belarus opposition figures

1 hour ago
 DC holds Khuli Kutchery for redressal of public is ..

DC holds Khuli Kutchery for redressal of public issues

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.