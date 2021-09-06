Covid-19 claims 27 more lives, 1,784 new cases reported in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed 27 more lives while 1,784 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Monday, death toll reached 12,064 and a total number of cases were recorded 403,158 while 364,733 patients had been recovered so far.

As per the data shared by the P&SHD, currently 26,361 patients are under treatment in different hospitals.

The health department conducted 23,343 tests for the COVID-19 during the last 24 hours and 6.93 million tests had been conducted so far. Talking about ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, he said that, "Frequently increase corona case in Punjab was a matter of concern.

In such epidemic conditions, vaccination was the only and effective treatment against corona." He urged the people to immediately vaccinate themselves and ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures so that we could return to normal life.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides, washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately about symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.