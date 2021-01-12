UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 27 More Lives, 508 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 04:03 PM

COVID-19 claims 27 more lives, 508 new cases reported in Punjab

The pandemic COVID-19 claimed another 27 lives while 508 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The pandemic COVID-19 claimed another 27 lives while 508 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases reached 146,016 while death toll 4,299 in the province.

The P&SHD confirmed that 263 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Kasur, 4 in Sheikhupura, 3 in Nankana Sahib, 32 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Chakwal, 1 in Jehlum, 2 in Gujranwala, 1 in Hafizabad, 2 in Mandi Bahauddin, 6 in Sialkot, 7 in Gujrat, 45 in Faisalabad, 6 in Toba Tek Singh, 27 in Jhang, 4 in Chiniot, 24 in Sargodha, 1 in Khoshab, 6 in Bhakkar, 10 in Mianwali, 7 in Multan, 1 in Vehari, 1 in Lodhran, 2 in Muzaffargarh, 3 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 19 in Rahimyar Khan, 16 in Layyah, 2 in Rajanpur, 5 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Bahawalnagar, 1 in Pakpattan and 2 in Okara district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,626,825 tests for COVID-19 so far while 130,765 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 256 hospitals across the province where 8,261 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients. Altogether 3,744 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 440 beds were occupied so far.

The Punjab Health Department allocated 665 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 358 ventilators were in use while 307 ventilators were spare so far.

So far 2,896 frontline Healthcare workers got infected with the coronavirus during their duties.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

