COVID-19 Claims 27 More Lives During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

Sat 19th June 2021 | 01:11 PM

The Official figures show that 991 new cases of Coronavirus have taken place in different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2021) Pakistan reported 27 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 991 new cases of Coronavirus took place in different parts of the country during the said period.

National Command and Operation Centre said that 46,269 tests were conducted and positivity ratio remained 2.

14 per cent.

The death toll due to pandemic infection has reached 21,940 and active cases of disease are now 35,809.

According to the reports, there is huge rush at vaccination centres in different parts of the country. People have gathered there on weekend to get vaccinated, because they do not find time the whole day due to work and other engagements.

