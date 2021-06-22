COVID-19 claims 27 more lives during last 24 hours in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 22nd, 2021) Pakistan reported 27 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours. The Official figures showed that 663 more cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country.

The officials said that 39, 017 tests were carried out during the same period.

The positivity ratio remained one point six nine per cent.

The death toll in the country has now reached 22,034.