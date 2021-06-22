UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 27 More Lives During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 29 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 11:22 AM

The Official figures show that 663 positive cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 22nd, 2021) Pakistan reported 27 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours. The Official figures showed that 663 more cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country.

The officials said that 39, 017 tests were carried out during the same period.

The positivity ratio remained one point six nine per cent.

The death toll in the country has now reached 22,034.

More Stories From Pakistan

