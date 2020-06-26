COVID-19 claims 27 more lives in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 1629 after another 27 patients lost their lives in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 1629 after another 27 patients lost their lives in the province during the last 24 hours.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department sources said on Friday noon the total number of corona patients in Punjab reached 71,987 after the registration of 796 new cases while the total recoveries are 21,009.

As many as 392 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 3 in Nankana Sahib,5 in Kasur, 3 in Sheikhupura, 8 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Attock, 27 in Gujranwala, 5 in Sialkot, 42 in Gujrat, 20 in Narowal, 3 in Mandi Bahauddin, 32 in Multan, 15 in Muzafargarh, 24 in Vehari, 57 in Faisalabad, 8 in Chiniot, 18 in Toba Tek Singh, 28 in Rahimyar Khan, 3 in Khoshab, 8 in Bahawalnagar, 9 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Lodharan, 4 in Layyah, 5 in Okara, 7 in Khanewal, 36 in Bhakkar, 12 in Sahiwal, 4 in Pakpattan and 13 new case in Rajanpur district during the 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted a total of 461,154 tests forCOVID-19.