COVID-19 Claims 27 More Lives, Infects 1,292 Others : CM Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that 27 patients of COVID-19, a highest number during the last one month, died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,962 and 1,292 new cases emerged when 9,752 samples were tested.

In a statement issued here from CM House, he said that 27 patients of coronavirus lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,962 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

From November to December 1, 2020, the deaths of 27 patients in a day was the highest during the on-going second wave of the pandemic, he said and added "may God have mercy on our people." Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 9,752 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,292 cases that constituted 13.2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,994,516 tests have been conducted against which 175,642 cases were detected, of them 87 percent or 153,642 patients have recovered, including 1043 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,038 patients were under treatment, of them 18,218 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 808 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 716 patients was stated to be critical, including 72 shifted to ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 1,292 new cases, have been detected from Karachi, including 340 East, 243 South, 213 Central, 104 Malir, 63 Korangi and 26 West.

He added that Hyderabad has 76 new cases, Mirpurkhas 36, Jamshoro 31, Matiari 21, Badin 18, Shaheed Benazirabad 14, Ghotki and Thatta 11 each, Sukkur nine, Tando Allahyar five, Jacobabad six, Larkana and Umerkot three each, Shikarpur two, Dadu, Khairpur, Sanghar and Sujawal one each.

The chief minister warned people to observe standard operating procedures, stay home, wear masks while going out, wash hands, avoid handshake, otherwise the wave seems to be dangerous.

