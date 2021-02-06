UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 28 Lives, Infects 1,286 More People

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 11:30 AM

COVID-19 claims 28 lives, infects 1,286 more people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The national tally on Saturday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 32,514 with 1,286 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,198 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Twenty Eight corona patients have died during past 24 hours who were under treatment in hospital on Friday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

It added that out of the total 28 deaths during last 24 hours 18 patients died on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 34 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 30 percent, Peshawar 26 percent and Lahore 35 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Peshawar 44 percent, Multan 39 ,percent, Karachi 25 percent and Rawalpindi 25 percent.

Around 279 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 33,319 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 10,019 in Sindh, 12,243 in Punjab, 6,084 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,662 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 566 in Balochistan, 350 in GB, and 395 in AJK.

Around 508,700 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 553,128 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 9,160, Balochistan 18,849, GB 4,915, ICT 41,819, KP 68,180, Punjab 160,162 and Sindh 250,043.

About 11,914 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,066 perished in Sindh among seven of them died in the hospital on Friday.

4,854 in Punjab had died with 14 deaths in past 24 hours with most of the deaths in the hospital. 1,948 in KP where seven of them died in hospital on Friday, 478 in ICT, 196 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 270 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital.

A total of 8,155,766 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,345 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

