COVID-19 claims 28 more patients, infects 2,315 others

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 11:55 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 28 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,126 and 2,315 new cases emerged when 16,953 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He said that 28 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,126 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Mr. Shah said that 16,953 samples were tested which detected 2,315 cases that constituted 13.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 5,098,056 tests have been conducted against which 394,731 cases were diagnosed, of them 86.2 percent or 340,371 patients have recovered, including 992 overnight.

The CM said that currently 48,234 patients were under treatment, of them 46,693 were in home isolation, 40 at isolation centers and 1,501 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 1,319 patients was stated to be critical, including 99 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 2,315 new cases, 1,667 have been detected from Karachi, including 667 from East, 330 Central, 265 South, 186 Korangi, 111 Malir and 108 West. Hyderabad has 121, Badin 86, Thatta 58, Tharparkar 50, Mirpurkhas 48, Dadu 42, Sanghar 41, NausheroFeroze 27, Umerkot 25, Tando Muhammad Khan 20, Khairpur 19, Shaheed Benazirabad 16, Tando Allahyar 14, Jamshoro 13, Sukkur nine, Kashmore eight, Ghotki seven, Matiari three, Larkana and Sujawal two each, Jacobabad one.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

