COVID-19 claims 29 more lives in Pakistan over last 24 hours

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2021) Pakistan reported 29 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 2, 253 new cases of COVID-19 emerged in different parts of the country.

They showed that the death toll reached 13,537 and there were now 22,038 active cases of the pandemic.

However, as many as 571,878 patients of the virus were recovered from the virus.

On other hand, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said country's economy was getting stabled and all the business activities are underway despite Covid-19.

Speaking at a conference along with Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in Islamabad today (Sunday), he said all the economic indicators are on the positive trajectory.

He stressed the need for adopting precautionary to control the current upsurge of the pandemic.

He said the process of corona vaccination is in progress on merit in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister for Science and Technology said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has two narratives one is accountability and the second is transparency in the elections in the best interest of the country.

He said giving statements against the country due to failure in the elections was condemnable.

Responding to a question, Senator Shibli Faraz said the government is committed to provide relief to the masses.

In response to another question, he said country's exports and remittances are also increasing due to steps taken by the government.

The Information Minister said strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan against the Corona pandemic has been appreciated internationally.