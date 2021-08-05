COVID-19 claims 29 more patients, infects 2,734 others

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 29 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,098 and 2,734 new cases emerged when 21,759 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 29 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,098 and 2,734 new cases emerged when 21,759 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He added that 29 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,098 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 21,759 samples were tested which detected 2,734 cases that constituted 12.6 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,081,103 tests have been conducted against which 392,416 cases were diagnosed, of them 86.3 percent or 339,379 patients have recovered, including 5729 overnight.

The CM said that currently 46,939 patients were under treatment, of them 45,416 were in home isolation, 38 at isolation centers and 1,485 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 1312 patients was stated to be critical, including 99 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 2,734 new cases, 2053 have been detected from Karachi, including 730 from East, 487 Central, 305 Korangi, 300 South, 121 West and 110 Malir. Hyderabad has 162, Matiari 66, Thatta 46, Jamshoro 41, Tharparkar 39, Shaheed Benazirabad 33, Badin 31, Umerkot 25, Tando Muhammad Khan 24, Kamber 22, Sukkur 18, Tando Allahyar 13, Larkana 12, Ghotki and Sujawal 10 each, Mirpurkhas 6, Sanghar 5, Kashmore 3, Dadu, Nausheroferoze and Khairpur 2 each, Jacobabad 1.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.