COVID-19 claims 3 lives, infects 205 in Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 07:54 PM

COVID-19 claimed three more lives overnight lifting the death toll to 4,509 while 205 new cases emerged in Sindh province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :COVID-19 claimed three more lives overnight lifting the death toll to 4,509 while 205 new cases emerged in Sindh province.

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a statement issued here on Saturday, informed that with demise of 3 more patients of COVID-19 the death toll reached at 4,509 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Out of 9,347 samples tested for Coronavirus overnight, 205 were tested positive that constituted 2.2 percent current detection rate, Shah said and added that so far 3,325,575 tests have been conducted against which 266,377 cases were diagnosed.

Over 96 percent or 256,642 patients have recovered, including 163 overnight, the CM said and informed that currently, 5,226 patients were under treatment, of them 4,930 were in home isolation, nine at isolation centers and 287 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 263 patients was stated to be critical, including 31 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 205 new cases, 98 have been detected from Karachi. The number of newly detected in district Karachi East recorded 30, in district Malir 26, district Central 15, South 13, Korangi nine and West five.

While in other districts of Sindh, Hyderabad has 31 new cases, Kashmore 11, Thatta 7, Mirpurkhas 6, Sujawal 5, Matiari 4, Qamber, Larkana, Sukkur, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot 3 each, Badin, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Khairpur and NausheroFeroze 2 each and Shikarpur one.

