UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 3 Lives, Infects 28 More People In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

COVID-19 claims 3 lives, infects 28 more people in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The deadly coronavirus claimed three lives and infected 28 more people in Rawalpindi district during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the district administration on Thursday, some 376 corona patients were quarantined at homes while 60 were admitted in different hospitals, 20 of them belonged to Rawal Town,15 Potahar Town,17 Rawalpindi Cantt, two Gujar Khan, four Taxila, and one each to Kahuta and Kalar Syedan.

With the expiry of three more patients, the total death toll reached 559.

Out of total 78,644 tests conducted so far, 11,996 have been tested positive for the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kahuta Taxila Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Municipality launches digital service for ..

20 minutes ago

ADQ expands foundation for healthcare and pharma e ..

2 hours ago

PITB signs MoU with Punjab Information Commission ..

2 hours ago

AED4.3 billion of real estate transactions in Duba ..

2 hours ago

Armeena Khan believes Zoos seriously need to be do ..

2 hours ago

CTD arrests seven terrorists from Sargodha

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.