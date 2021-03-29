COVID-19 claims 3 lives with 106 new cases in last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The deadly Corona-virus claimed 3 more lives of critical patients while 106 more people have become its victims during the last 24 hours.

According to data shared by the district administration here on Monday, the number of confirmed cases has reached 17672 after the addition of 106 cases including 16192 belonged to Rawalpindi and 1480 from other districts.

He further added that 15012 patients having positive results were discharged after recovery while 1760 were quarantined at homes.

"Presently 106 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 19 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,19 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,57 in Institute of Urology,8 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, and one in Hearts International Hospital and Rukhsana Memorial Hospital each" he added.

The report further updated that patients reported during last 24 hours, 23 belonged to Rawal Town,29 Potohar town,32 Rawalpindi cant,6 Gujar khan,5 Taxila,2 Murree,5 Islamabad and one from Attock, Haripur, Kahuta, Kotli sattian each.