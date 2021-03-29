UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 3 Lives With 106 New Cases In Last 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

COVID-19 claims 3 lives with 106 new cases in last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The deadly Corona-virus claimed 3 more lives of critical patients while 106 more people have become its victims during the last 24 hours.

According to data shared by the district administration here on Monday, the number of confirmed cases has reached 17672 after the addition of 106 cases including 16192 belonged to Rawalpindi and 1480 from other districts.

He further added that 15012 patients having positive results were discharged after recovery while 1760 were quarantined at homes.

"Presently 106 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 19 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,19 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,57 in Institute of Urology,8 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, and one in Hearts International Hospital and Rukhsana Memorial Hospital each" he added.

The report further updated that patients reported during last 24 hours, 23 belonged to Rawal Town,29 Potohar town,32 Rawalpindi cant,6 Gujar khan,5 Taxila,2 Murree,5 Islamabad and one from Attock, Haripur, Kahuta, Kotli sattian each.

Related Topics

Islamabad Benazir Bhutto Murree Rawalpindi Haripur Attock Kotli Kahuta Taxila Family From

Recent Stories

Ajman Executive Council discusses Ajman’s 2020 s ..

16 minutes ago

President Pakistan People's Party Women's wing Far ..

47 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Bararah Mosque

1 hour ago

Oman reports 796 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber discusses investment opportunities w ..

2 hours ago

Weak economy will lead to national security erosio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.